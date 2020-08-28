Lucchesi will travel with the Padres on their upcoming trip to Colorado as part of the team's taxi squad, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lucchesi began the season as the team's fifth starter but was removed from the active roster Aug. 6 after struggling in his first two outings. Heilbrunn notes that the southpaw is stretched out and able to start or pitch in long relief if he is activated, though there is no indication that San Diego plans to make that move at this time. However, the team could be in need of a spot starter with Dinelson Lamet and Garrett Richards each starting half of Thursday's doubleheader, Adrian Morejon's role in the rotation uncertain and Cal Quantrill's usage in a flex role.