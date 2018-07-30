Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Allows five earned runs
Lucchesi (5-6) allowed five earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings to take the loss Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Lucchesi was derailed by three home runs -- Paul Goldschmidt, A.J. Pollock and Nick Ahmed took him deep -- which marked his first start since June 20 that he has allowed multiple homers in an outing. While he has a respectable 3.74 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 77 innings this season, he has failed to pitch more than 5.1 innings in seven starts since returning from the disabled list on June 20. That has limited his potential to win games and rack up strikeouts, diminishing his overall value.
