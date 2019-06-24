Lucchesi didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Pirates after allowing four runs on six hits in five innings. He struck out four.

Lucchesi retired the first six batters he faced before running into trouble in the third inning, yielding a pair of runs on a double, two singles and a sacrifice fly before escaping the frame. The southpaw allowed two more runs over the next two innings and was subsequently removed prior to the sixth inning. He'll carry a 3.95 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 8.8 K/9 into his next start, which will come at home against the Cardinals.