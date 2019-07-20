Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Allows six runs in loss
Lucchesi (7-5) allowed six runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Cubs on Saturday.
The big blow came in the fourth inning when Javier Baez turned a one-run deficit into a two-run lead with one swing of the bat. Lucchesi's strikeout rate is down more than three percentage points from a year ago, but he's allowing less hard contact and fewer line drives overall. This recent stretch in the schedule has been especially tough (@LAD, vs. ATL, @CHC), and Lucchesi has held his own. He lines up for a home start against the Giants next week.
