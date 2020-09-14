Lucchesi was recalled from San Diego's alternate training site Monday.
Lucchesi will once again rejoin the big-league club, offering depth within the starting rotation. He's started two games this season, allowing five runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings.
