Lucchesi (7-4) allowed three runs on six hits and no walks across 6.1 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Dodgers. He struck out four.

Lucchesi was solid through six innings, limiting baserunners and surrendering a pair of solo home runs. He came back out for the seventh, allowing a run on a pair of hits before leaving with one out. It was no small task to contain one of baseball's most productive lineups, and especially since Lucchesi hadn't completed six innings in either of his previous two starts. The left-hander will take a respectable 3.94 ERA and a winning record into the second half of the season.