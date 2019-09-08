Lucchesi (10-7) picked up the win in Saturday's 3-0 victory over the Rockies, giving up two hits and five walks over six scoreless innings while striking out eight.

The southpaw retired the first 10 batters he faced before his control began to desert him, but despite having runners in scoring position in each of his final three frames, Lucchesi kept Colorado off the board. He'll take a 3.84 ERA and 143:52 K:BB through 150 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Cubs.