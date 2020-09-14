The Padres optioned Lucchesi to their alternate training site Monday.
Lucchesi rejoined the big club for the first time since early August on Sunday, serving as the 29th man for the Friars' doubleheader with the Giants. After having games postponed the previous two days, the San Diego bullpen was well rested, so Lucchesi wasn't needed in relief in either contest. He'll now head back to the alternate site and continue to stay stretched out in the event the Padres' rotation depth takes a hit as the postseason nears.
