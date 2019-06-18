Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Brilliant against Brewers
Lucchesi (6-4) got the win against the Brewers on Monday, tossing seven shutout innings, giving up three hits, striking out five and walking three in the Padres' 2-0 victory.
Lucchesi continued his strong recent form with this sterling effort, as he's now given up three earned runs or less in seven out of his last eight starts dating back to May 4. The left-hander has lowered his ERA from 5.00 to 3.74 over that stretch, to go along with a solid 1.11 WHIP and a 78:23 K:BB through 79.1 innings. He's scheduled to take the mound next on the road against the Pirates on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Waivers: Upside with Valdez, Collins
Look for upside on the waiver wire with names like Zack Collins and Framber Valdez plus we...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...