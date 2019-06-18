Lucchesi (6-4) got the win against the Brewers on Monday, tossing seven shutout innings, giving up three hits, striking out five and walking three in the Padres' 2-0 victory.

Lucchesi continued his strong recent form with this sterling effort, as he's now given up three earned runs or less in seven out of his last eight starts dating back to May 4. The left-hander has lowered his ERA from 5.00 to 3.74 over that stretch, to go along with a solid 1.11 WHIP and a 78:23 K:BB through 79.1 innings. He's scheduled to take the mound next on the road against the Pirates on Sunday.