Lucchesi (10-8) took the loss Friday, coughing up eight runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- over 3.2 innings as the Padres fell 10-8 to the Rockies. He struck out two.

The two teams combined for five homers and 14 extra-base hits in a typically wild Coors Field affair, and Lucchesi took the brunt of the damage for the San Diego staff. The lefty will carry a 4.22 ERA and 145:52 K:BB through 153.2 innings into his next start Thursday in Milwaukee.