Lucchesi (0-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three in 1.2 innings versus the Rockies.

Lucchesi gave up all three of his runs during the second inning, and reliever Cal Quantrill was summoned before it could get worse. Lucchesi has managed just 5.1 innings across his two starts, allowing five runs combined. The southpaw will need to show better control in his next start, which is expected to come Friday versus the Diamondbacks.