Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Captures eighth win
Lucchesi (8-7) allowed two runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts across six innings while earning a victory against the Phillies on Sunday.
The left-hander gave up a pair of RBI-doubles with Jean Segura, but that was just about it, as he recorded just his second quality start since the All-Star break. This victory was also his first since the break and snapped a three-game losing streak. Lucchesi, who will start again next Sunday at home against the Red Sox, owns a 4.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 129 strikeouts over 133 innings this season.
