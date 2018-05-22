Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Could require additional time on DL
Lucchesi (hip) hasn't been able to throw beyond 75 feet, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
Lucchesi was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, although he doesn't appear to be recovering fast enough to return within the next week. Manager Andy Green stated that he hopes for Lucchesi to progress a bit faster, and Green isn't confident the 24-year-old pitcher will be ready to come off the DL in the near future.
