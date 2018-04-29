Lucchesi (3-1) picked up the win over the Mets on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out six.

The left-hander threw only 79 pitches (43 strikes) before getting the early hook after surrendering a two-run homer to Yoenis Cespedes, but with the Padres in firm control of an eventual 12-2 win, manager Andy Green elected not to push his rookie pitcher too hard. Lucchesi will take a stellar 2.78 ERA and 35:10 K:BB through 32.1 innings into his next start Friday at home against the Dodgers.