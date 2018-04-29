Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Cruises to easy win Saturday
Lucchesi (3-1) picked up the win over the Mets on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out six.
The left-hander threw only 79 pitches (43 strikes) before getting the early hook after surrendering a two-run homer to Yoenis Cespedes, but with the Padres in firm control of an eventual 12-2 win, manager Andy Green elected not to push his rookie pitcher too hard. Lucchesi will take a stellar 2.78 ERA and 35:10 K:BB through 32.1 innings into his next start Friday at home against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...