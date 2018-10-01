Lucchesi allowed two runs on four hits with no walks across six innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks. He struck out eight.

Lucchesi threw 70 percent of his pitches for strikes as he stifled the visitors for most of the afternoon. He allowed solo home run in the fourth and sixth innings to account for all the major damage done against him, but unfortunately that was enough to keep him from earning his ninth win. Lucchesi was a pleasant surprise this season for the Padres, pacing the staff with a 4.08 ERA and a 10.0 K/9. He's slated to become a free agent this winter and could command some interest on the open market for clubs in need of a back-of-the-rotation starter.