Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Earns ninth victory
Lucchesi (9-7) earned the win against Boston on Sunday, tossing five innings and giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three.
Lucchesi allowed a solo home run to J.D. Martinez in the fourth inning but was otherwise in control, throwing first-pitch strikes to 14 of 20 batters and limiting the Red Sox to five total baserunners. With the win, the 26-year-old upped his record to 9-7 and now carries a 4.11 ERA and 1.17 WHIP along with a 132:46 K:BB in 138 innings this season. He'll head to San Francisco to face the Giants on Saturday in his next scheduled start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...