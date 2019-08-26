Lucchesi (9-7) earned the win against Boston on Sunday, tossing five innings and giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three.

Lucchesi allowed a solo home run to J.D. Martinez in the fourth inning but was otherwise in control, throwing first-pitch strikes to 14 of 20 batters and limiting the Red Sox to five total baserunners. With the win, the 26-year-old upped his record to 9-7 and now carries a 4.11 ERA and 1.17 WHIP along with a 132:46 K:BB in 138 innings this season. He'll head to San Francisco to face the Giants on Saturday in his next scheduled start.