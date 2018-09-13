Lucchesi (8-8) picked up the win against the Mariners on Wednesday, giving up three earned runs on six hits over five innings, striking out three and walking two as the Padres eventually prevailed 5-4.

The left-hander didn't work deep into the game but he still managed to bag his eighth win after his teammates staked him to a three-run lead. The left-hander now has a 3.67 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP through 115.1 innings this season -- numbers he'll take into his next start against the Giants on Tuesday.