Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Expects to return this week
Lucchesi (hip) has rejoined the Padres and expects to be activated from the disabled list this week, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Lucchesi only threw four innings and 43 pitches in his rehab start with High-A Lake Elsinore last Thursday, but apparently he showed enough to convince the Padres that he's good to go. While he does not have a set date for a return, Saturday against San Francisco appears most likely for Lucchesi, as that is the team's only "TBA" listing this week, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Thanks in part to a highly deceptive delivery, the 25-year-old lefty has posted a 3.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB in 47.1 innings with the big-league team this season.
