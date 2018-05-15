Lucchesi classified the upper-leg issue that plagued him during his start Monday against the Rockies as glute tightness, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Lucchesi didn't factor into the decision in the Padres' 6-4 loss after conceding three runs on six hits (two home runs) and a walk over five innings while striking out a pair. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, the glute issue, which Lucchesi noted is something he has worked through in the past, first cropped up while he was warming up Monday. The injury didn't seem to impact manager Andy Green's decision to pull Lucchesi after five frames, but the lefty could nonetheless be in danger of missing his next scheduled turn, which would fall Sunday in Pittsburgh. Long relievers Bryan Mitchell or Robbie Erlin would be the most logical candidates to make a spot start Sunday if Lucchesi is unable to go.