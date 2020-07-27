Lucchesi gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two in 3.2 innings Monday against the Diamondbacks.

His offense gave plenty of run support, but Lucchesi couldn't go deep enough to qualify for the win. He threw 61 pitches (39 strikes) and could be able to build up past that mark in his next start Saturday in Colorado, although that is a matchup to avoid if at all possible in fantasy leagues. It's worth noting that Cal Quantill, who came in and got the win after logging 1.1 scoreless frames behind Lucchesi, pitched well and could conceivably continue to follow Lucchesi and vulture wins.