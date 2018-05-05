Lucchesi (3-2) got hit with the loss against the Dodgers on Friday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over five innings, striking out five and walking three in San Diego's 4-0 defeat.

Lucchesi pitched fairly well in this one but he was afforded no run support as San Diego's offense was no-hit by a combination of Dodgers starter Walker Buehler and three relievers. The 24-year-old has been throwing it well all season and he's now sporting a 3.13 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP through 37.1 innings. He'll look to continue that strong form in his next start against the Nationals on Wednesday.