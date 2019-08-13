Lucchesi (7-7) took the loss against the Rays on Monday, giving up three earned runs on five hits over 4.2 innings, striking out six and walking three as the Padres fell 10-4.

The left-hander fell one out short of the five-inning threshold in this contest, as he struggled with his efficiency to the tune of 94 pitches before getting chased and ultimately taking his seventh loss of the season. Lucchesi's ratios this season aren't especially impressive, as he's sporting a 4.25 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP, but he has managed to provide decent strikeout numbers, with 125 punchouts over 127 innings. He'll take the mound next on the road against the Phillies on Sunday.