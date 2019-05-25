Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Fans 11 in no-decision
Lucchesi surrendered three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 over 6.2 innings Friday night in a no-decision against the Blue Jays.
Lucchesi's offense spotted him an early 3-0 lead, but he'd allow three runs in the fifth on a pair of long balls. He was successful in pounding the strike zone, however, hurling 66 of 95 pitches for strikes on the way to a quality outing. The southpaw owns a 4.25 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with a 57:14 K:BB over 55 innings this season.
