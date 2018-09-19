Lucchesi allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out eight over five innings in Tuesday's loss to the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Lucchesi fired first-pitch strikes to 16 of 23 batters and induced 21 swinging strikes, but he wasn't overly efficient as he needed 94 pitches (64 strikes) to get through five frames. The lefty has turned in five straight outings allowing three or fewer runs, giving him a 3.74 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 131:41 K:BB over 120.1 innings. He'll next face the Dodgers on Sunday.