Lucchesi allowed one run on two hits and four walks while striking out eight over six innings. He took a no-decision in the 2-1 loss to the Giants on Friday.

Lucchesi matched Giants starter Jeff Samardzija nearly pitch-for-pitch in their respective six-inning efforts. Lucchesi improved his ratios to a 4.12 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 111.1 innings this season. He's struck out 107 batters and carries a 7-5 record into his next scheduled start versus the Dodgers.