Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Fans nine in no-decision
Lucchesi tossed 5.2 innings Sunday, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits in the 10-6 win over the Cubs. He struck out nine and gave up one home run in the no-decision.
It was a solid performance from the rookie southpaw, dropping his season ERA to 3.70 in 82.2 innings. Most of the damage against Lucchesi came from Javier Baez, who hit a solo home run and an RBI double off him. The 25-year-old will take a strong 87:28 K:BB into Saturday's start at home against the Phillies.
