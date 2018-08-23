Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Fans six in no-decision
Lucchesi threw six innings Thursday, allowing two runs on one walk and five hits in the 4-3 loss to the Rockies. He struck out six and gave up a homer in the no-decision.
Lucchesi kept Colorado off the board for most of the afternoon before coughing up a solo shot to David Dahl in the fifth inning and later a sac fly from Nolan Arenado. The 25-year-old lefty lowered his ERA to 3.74 in 98.2 innings this season. He'll take the mound again next Wednesday at home against Seattle.
