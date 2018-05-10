Lucchesi allowed just one run on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts over five innings but was left with a no-decision Wednesday against the Nationals.

Lucchesi threw just 69 pitches, but was pulled after allowing a single and a walk to open the sixth inning. The leash seems short for Lucchesi, and the Padres may be looking to limit his innings, as his 139 minor league innings last year were a career high. Lucchesi induced four swinging strikes with his curveball Wednesday night, but you really know he's on when he's missing bats with his sinker, which drew seven whiffs on 45 offerings (15.6 percent). His 2.98 ERA is best among rookies (minimum 25 innings pitched), but unfortunately, Lucchesi's fantasy value will be limited by both the Padres lineup and the short leash on which the club has kept him thus far.