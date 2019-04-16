Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Goes seven innings in loss
Lucchesi (2-2) gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks across seven innings, taking the loss against the Rockies on Monday. He struck out four and yielded a pair of homers.
After two scoreless outings to start his 2019 season, Lucchesi has been drilled for 12 runs across 11 innings in his last two appearances, driving his ERA to 5.06. Both Nolan Arenado and Ian Desmond took him deep, the first homers he's allowed this season. The second-year southpaw will look to get back in the win column against Cincinnati on Sunday.
