Lucchesi (3-3) took the loss in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Pirates, surrendering two runs on five hits while striking out six over seven innings.

Lucchesi was out-dueled by former Padre Jordan Lyles in this game, sticking Lucchesi with a hard-luck loss. The left-hander has a 4.28 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over nine starts and 48.1 innings this year. He's stuck out 46 batters. Lucchesi will look for a better result when he takes on the Blue Jays on Friday.