Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Hit hard in return
Lucchesi (3-3) was tagged with the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 1.2 innings against the Athletics.
In his first start back since missing over a month with a hip strain, Lucchesi was hit hard early and often. He yielded a pair of home runs and also struggled with command, with the two walks and a hit batsmen while failing to get out of the second inning. The poor outing ballooned the 25-year-old lefty's ERA over half a run to 3.86. He'll get another chance to shake off the rust and get back on track Monday against the Rangers.
