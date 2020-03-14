Lucchesi is being challenged by Cal Quantrill for the fifth spot in the Padres' rotation, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Though Lucchesi entered spring training with a firm grasp on a rotation spot, he has struggled in Cactus League play, posting an 11.57 ERA and 2.57 WHIP in three starts. That appears to have allowed both Garrett Richards and Zach Davies to leapfrog him in the pecking order, as both hurlers have enjoyed impressive springs. Quantrill has been dominant as well, resulting in the possibility of Lucchesi being the odd man out.