Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Joining Padres rotation Friday
Lucchesi has been confirmed as Friday's starter against the Brewers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
His contract has not been officially purchased, but it will be in advance of his first career start in the big leagues. Lucchesi has only logged 60.1 innings at Double-A and has not pitched at Triple-A, but given the fact that he impressed the big-league coaches this spring and will turn 25 in June, the Padres will give him a chance to prove he belongs in the big-league rotation early this season. There are at least a half dozen better pitching prospects in the Padres' system who will push Lucchesi later this season and in future campaigns, but he will get a head start due to his age and advanced pitchability. He projects as a No. 4 or No. 5 starter long term, but lefties with deceptive deliveries who can locate and sequence can sometimes outperform their scouting reports.
More News
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.