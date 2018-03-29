Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Joins big-league team, could start Friday
Lucchesi joined the major-league team in San Diego on Thursday and could start Friday against the Brewers, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Robbie Erlin was previously considered the frontrunner for the nod, but Cassavell suggests it may very well be Lucchesi who opposes Jhoulys Chacin in the Padres' second game of the season. Lucchesi, a fourth-round pick in 2016, was mentioned as a possible option to start after Dinelson Lamet went down with an elbow injury. He battled some walk issues with the major-league team this spring, but Lucchesi has a track record of excellent control in the minors (1.8 BB/9 in 181 career innings) and can also miss bats. Those in NL-only leagues and deep mixers should take note.
