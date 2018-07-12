Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Lasts four innings against Dodgers
Lucchesi (4-5) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts through four innings in a loss Wednesday to the Dodgers.
This short start wasn't just about the careful approach with which the Padres have been managing Lucchesi's innings this year. He needed 91 pitches to get through four frames as his control was shaky all day. Even though he only walked the one batter, he threw just nine first-pitch strikes to 21 hitters, and those hitters counts were a big factor behind the six hits the Dodgers landed off Lucchesi. He hasn't completed the sixth innings since April 15 against San Francisco, so even if Lucchesi is on his game, don't count on deep starts from him in the second half.
