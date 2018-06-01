Lucchesi (hip) is expected to make at least one rehab start in the minors prior to being activated from the 10-day disabled list, making it unlikely that he rejoins the rotation next week, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

While he continues to recover from a strained right hip, Lucchesi will miss his second straight turn through the rotation Friday against the Reds. The Padres will recall Walker Lockett from Triple-A El Paso to fill the opening in the rotation, and if he performs well Friday, the right-hander would likely be on tap for another turn next week, given the sluggish pace of Lucchesi's rehab. When Lucchesi initially hit the DL on May 15, the Padres were hopeful the rookie would be sidelined for the minimum amount of time, but he has yet to resume facing hitters more than two weeks since suffering the injury. If Lucchesi is able to toss live batting practice within the next few days, he could head out on a one-start rehab assignment at some point during the upcoming week and return from the DL around mid-June.