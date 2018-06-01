Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Likely needs rehab assignment
Lucchesi (hip) is expected to make at least one rehab start in the minors prior to being activated from the 10-day disabled list, making it unlikely that he rejoins the rotation next week, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
While he continues to recover from a strained right hip, Lucchesi will miss his second straight turn through the rotation Friday against the Reds. The Padres will recall Walker Lockett from Triple-A El Paso to fill the opening in the rotation, and if he performs well Friday, the right-hander would likely be on tap for another turn next week, given the sluggish pace of Lucchesi's rehab. When Lucchesi initially hit the DL on May 15, the Padres were hopeful the rookie would be sidelined for the minimum amount of time, but he has yet to resume facing hitters more than two weeks since suffering the injury. If Lucchesi is able to toss live batting practice within the next few days, he could head out on a one-start rehab assignment at some point during the upcoming week and return from the DL around mid-June.
More News
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Ups throwing distance to 120 feet•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Could require additional time on DL•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Placed on disabled list•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Experiencing glute tightness•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Takes no-decision against Rockies•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Gives up one run in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...