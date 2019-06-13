Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Logs quality start in loss
Lucchesi (5-4) took the loss against the Giants on Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out six.
Aside from a solo shot to Kevin Pillar in the second inning, Lucchesi held the Giants at bay until the fifth, when he surrendered a trio of singles and a walk that allowed another two runs to score, including an unearned run from Josh Naylor's throwing error. The left-hander looked much better this time out compared to his last start against the Giants on April 9, when he gave up a season-worst seven runs through just four innings. Unfortunately, his offense couldn't provide enough run support this time around. Through 13 starts, the 26-year-old owns a 4.11 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 73:20 K:BB. He'll look to get back into the win column with a Monday showdown against the Brewers.
