Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Making minor league start over break
Lucchesi will pitch in a minor league game over the All-Star break before rejoining the Padres' rotation early in the second half, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
The Padres, who optioned Lucchesi on Thursday, will keep the lefty on schedule during the break so that he stays in his normal rhythm. Lin reports that Lucchesi will be limited to three-to-four innings during his start at Triple-A El Paso. Once the Padres return to action July 20, Lucchesi will likely be recalled soon thereafter.
