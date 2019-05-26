Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Next start coming Friday
Lucchesi is scheduled to make his next start May 31 against the Marlins, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
He'll be returning to the mound on six days' rest after striking out 11 over 6.2 innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Friday. Lucchesi had initially been lined up to start in the Padres' series finale with the Yankees in New York on Wednesday, but that assignment will now fall to Chris Paddack, who was moved back in the schedule while he manages a stiff neck. Lucchesi's fantasy managers probably won't complain about him getting pushed back, as he'll now trade a matchup with a powerful offense in a tough ballpark for a home start against the Marlins' MLB-worst hitting attack (67 wRC+).
