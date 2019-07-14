Lucchesi didn't factor in the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings versus the Braves.

It was a so-so start for the 26-year-old, who held his own in the back-and-forth contest. Lucchesi has a 3.92 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 101 innings this season. He takes a 7-4 record and a 96:28 K:BB heading into his next start, a road date scheduled for next Saturday against the Cubs.