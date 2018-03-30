Lucchesi was added to the Padres' active roster prior to his major-league debut against Milwaukee on Friday.

In a corresponding move to the club purchasing Lucchesi's contract, catcher Raffy Lopez was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Over 60.1 innings of work at the Double-A level last season, Lucchesi posted a 1.79 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with a 53:14 K:BB.