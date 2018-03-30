Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Officially called up
Lucchesi was added to the Padres' active roster prior to his major-league debut against Milwaukee on Friday.
In a corresponding move to the club purchasing Lucchesi's contract, catcher Raffy Lopez was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Over 60.1 innings of work at the Double-A level last season, Lucchesi posted a 1.79 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with a 53:14 K:BB.
More News
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Joining Padres rotation Friday•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Joins big-league team, could start Friday•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: To be considered as big-league option•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Sparkles at Double-A•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Pleasant surprise season for Padres prospect•
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...