Lucchesi was optioned off the Padres' roster Tuesday.
After being a rotation fixture for the last two seasons, Lucchesi has spent almost the entirety of the 2020 campaign off the big-league roster. He's made just two starts and one relief appearance, allowing five runs on 13 hits in 5.2 innings. Matt Strahm returned from a knee injury in a corresponding move.
