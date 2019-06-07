Lucchesi (5-3) got the win against the Nationals on Thursday, giving up four earned runs on four hits over five innings, striking out five and walking three as the Padres won 5-4.

The game got off to a rough start for Lucchesi as the Nationals tagged him for all four of their runs in the first inning. However, he settled down after that and the Padres struck back for five runs of their own, allowing the left-hander to pick up his fifth win of the season. Lucchesi will carry a 4.21 ERA and a solid 1.13 WHIP into his next start, which is scheduled for Wednesday on the road against the Giants.