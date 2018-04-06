Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Pitches five strong innings Thursday
Lucchesi allowed no earned runs on one hit and three walks while striking out seven across five innings Thursday against the Rockies.
Despite making the jump straight from Double-A to the majors, Lucchesi has held his own through two starts this season. After striking out just one batter in his first outing, he flashed more ability to miss bats in this start. That's a skill he showed in his minor league career, as he racked up 204 strikeouts in 181 innings spanning Low-A to Double-A. He was old for his level in those stints, but if he can continue to get those strikeout numbers to translate at the major-league level he may be a player to keep an eye on in deeper leagues.
