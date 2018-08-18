Lucchesi has been pitching through a hand injury suffered in batting practice back in July, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's unclear when the injury occurred, and Lucchesi didn't discuss what exactly the issue is, but he said it was affecting his grip, particularly of his curveball. The injury could be showing up in his stats, as he has a 5.40 ERA and a 4.0 BB/9 over his last four starts. Without knowing the specific nature or severity of the issue, it's difficult to say when it will go away, though Lucchesi did say that his hand keeps improving, so a trip to the disabled list appears unlikely.