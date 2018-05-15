Lucchesi was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hip strain Tuesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lucchesi suffered the injury Monday against the Rockies, though it was originally called glute tightness and not a hip strain. A timeline for his return has not yet been established. Bryan Mitchell and Robbie Erlin are the most obvious candidates to fill in for him in the rotation. Carlos Asuaje was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.