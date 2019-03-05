Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Rebounds in second spring start
Lucchesi struck out three over three shutout frames in Monday's 8-0 exhibition win over the Indians, giving up one hit and no walks.
After an up-and-down Cactus League debut Feb. 27 against the Diamondbacks in which he allowed three consecutive runners to reach base at one point, Lucchesi was sharp from start to finish Monday. The young lefty pumped in 26 of his 35 pitches for strikes and likely bolstered his claim for the Padres' Opening Day starting assignment.
