Lucchesi was recalled from the alternate training site for Sunday's doubleheader against the Giants.
The 27-year-old will join the Friars as the 29th man for the twin bill. Lucchesi has two starts under his belt this season and allowed five runs on 11 hits with a 5:2 K:BB over 5.1 innings, though he figures to work out of the bulllpen Sunday.
