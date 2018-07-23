Lucchesi was called up from Triple-A El Paso and will take the hill against the Mets on Monday.

The Padres elected to move Lucchesi up a day and throw Eric Lauer on Tuesday, contrary to their previous plan. The club will need to make a corresponding move in the coming hours in order to make room for Lucchesi on the active roster. Lucchesi got knocked around pretty hard during his start with El Paso over the All-Star break (seven earned runs across two innings), but will rejoin the Padres rotation moving forward after a solid first half with the team (3.34 ERA and 1.22 WHIP over 67.1 major-league innings).