Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Reinstated ahead of start
Lucchesi (hip) was activated from the disabled list and will start Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
As expected, Lucchesi is back with the big club after spending a little more than a month on the disabled list with a hip strain. The funky sidewinder will look to pick up where he left off prior to landing on the shelf, as he compiled a solid 3.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB across 47.1 innings (nine starts).
