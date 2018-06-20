Lucchesi (hip) was activated from the disabled list and will start Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

As expected, Lucchesi is back with the big club after spending a little more than a month on the disabled list with a hip strain. The funky sidewinder will look to pick up where he left off prior to landing on the shelf, as he compiled a solid 3.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB across 47.1 innings (nine starts).